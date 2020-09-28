Timothy Michael DeMartino, 39, of Smithville, MO, formerly of St. Louis, MO passed away September 23, 2020.

He was born on November 3, 1980 in Mineola, NY and grew up in St. Louis, Missouri and attended Parkway South High.

On November 8, 2008, he was united in marriage to Melinda Berry. After their marriage they lived in St. Louis and in 2019 they moved to Smithville, MO. They shared 15 wonderful years together.

Tim worked as inventory specialist at Home Depot. He attended the Tabernacle church in Trimble, MO. He was an avid baseball fan and loved the St. Louis Cardinals. He loved taking on the role of father to his step-son, Alec and adored his children Amara and Luke and they were the light of his life. Tim had a gentle and kind spirit who will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew him.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandmother Marian Theresa DeMartino.

Tim is survived by his loving and devoted wife Melinda DeMartino; children Alec, Amara and Luke; his parents Steve (Jeri) DeMartino, Edgewater, MD and Christine DeMartino, Wantagh, NY; brothers Steven (fiancé Amy Bauersachs) DeMartino, St. Louis, MO and Dan (Lydia) DeMartino, Murfreesboro, TN; step-sisters Veronica and Hayley Daniels; maternal grandmother Barbara Farrand, Wantagh, NY; father-in-law Johnie Berry, Eldridge, MO; mother-in-law Martha Berry, Eldridge, MO; grandmother-in-law Iva Berry, Hermitage, MO; brothers and sisters-in-laws Charline and David Willard, Blue Springs, MO, Joyce and Benny Kenney, Lees Summit, MO, Cheryl and Danny Jennings, Stoutland, MO, Danielle Berry, Lebanon, MO, and David Brim, Raytown, MO; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Celebration of Life Service: 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 2nd at the Tabernacle 402 Port Arthur, Trimble, MO 64492.

Donations may be made in his memory to Melinda c/o MECE-Credit Union, PO Box 1586, Jefferson City, MO 65102 https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3105760804339712826.