Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Timothy Michael DeMartino, 39

Service: Friday, October 2nd, 2020 1:00 PM @ The Tabernacle. 402 Port Arthur, Trimble, MO 64492.

Posted: Sep 28, 2020 1:39 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Timothy Michael DeMartino, 39, of Smithville, MO, formerly of St. Louis, MO passed away September 23, 2020.

He was born on November 3, 1980 in Mineola, NY and grew up in St. Louis, Missouri and attended Parkway South High.

On November 8, 2008, he was united in marriage to Melinda Berry. After their marriage they lived in St. Louis and in 2019 they moved to Smithville, MO. They shared 15 wonderful years together.

Tim worked as inventory specialist at Home Depot. He attended the Tabernacle church in Trimble, MO. He was an avid baseball fan and loved the St. Louis Cardinals. He loved taking on the role of father to his step-son, Alec and adored his children Amara and Luke and they were the light of his life. Tim had a gentle and kind spirit who will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew him.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandmother Marian Theresa DeMartino.

Tim is survived by his loving and devoted wife Melinda DeMartino; children Alec, Amara and Luke; his parents Steve (Jeri) DeMartino, Edgewater, MD and Christine DeMartino, Wantagh, NY; brothers Steven (fiancé Amy Bauersachs) DeMartino, St. Louis, MO and Dan (Lydia) DeMartino, Murfreesboro, TN; step-sisters Veronica and Hayley Daniels; maternal grandmother Barbara Farrand, Wantagh, NY; father-in-law Johnie Berry, Eldridge, MO; mother-in-law Martha Berry, Eldridge, MO; grandmother-in-law Iva Berry, Hermitage, MO; brothers and sisters-in-laws Charline and David Willard, Blue Springs, MO, Joyce and Benny Kenney, Lees Summit, MO, Cheryl and Danny Jennings, Stoutland, MO, Danielle Berry, Lebanon, MO, and David Brim, Raytown, MO; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Celebration of Life Service: 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 2nd at the Tabernacle 402 Port Arthur, Trimble, MO 64492.

Donations may be made in his memory to Melinda c/o MECE-Credit Union, PO Box 1586, Jefferson City, MO 65102 https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3105760804339712826.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 65°
Savannah
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 68°
A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories