Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Timothy Pritchett, 52

Timothy Pritchett, 52, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at his home.

Posted: May 25, 2021 3:50 PM

Timothy Pritchett, 52, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at his home. He was born September 27, 1968 in St. Joseph, son of Sandra and Robert Pritchett. He attended Benton High School. Tim worked in construction, working with his father-in-law at Matthews Construction. He loved to fish, mushroom hunting, playing softball and coaching his kids ball teams. Timothy was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Davis. Survivors include, father, Robert Pritchett of St. Joseph, his companion for over 30 years, Sheila Matthews of St. Joseph, children, Sean (Ashley) Pritchett and Heather Pritchett of St Joseph, brother, Jeff Pritchett, 3 sisters, Andrea, Elorie and Kolyn, 4 grandchildren, Skyler, Kobe, Creed and Jessa, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, near St. Joseph. Memorials are requested to the Timothy Pritchett Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening with conditions clearing out by around midnight. Wednesday looks like a sunny and warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain chances will start to move back into the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Conditions will start to clear out Thursday evening into Friday as a cold front rolls through. This front will give us cooler and less humid weather for the holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories