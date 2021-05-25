Timothy Pritchett, 52, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at his home. He was born September 27, 1968 in St. Joseph, son of Sandra and Robert Pritchett. He attended Benton High School. Tim worked in construction, working with his father-in-law at Matthews Construction. He loved to fish, mushroom hunting, playing softball and coaching his kids ball teams. Timothy was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Davis. Survivors include, father, Robert Pritchett of St. Joseph, his companion for over 30 years, Sheila Matthews of St. Joseph, children, Sean (Ashley) Pritchett and Heather Pritchett of St Joseph, brother, Jeff Pritchett, 3 sisters, Andrea, Elorie and Kolyn, 4 grandchildren, Skyler, Kobe, Creed and Jessa, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, near St. Joseph. Memorials are requested to the Timothy Pritchett Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.