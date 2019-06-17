ELWOOD, KANSAS - Timothy “Tim” King, 61, of Elwood, Kansas died at his home Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Tim was born on September 6, 1957 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Gene and Carol (Ragsdale) King. He was a lifelong resident of Elwood and worked at Purina Mills in St. Joseph, Missouri.

He married Pam Carr on June 17, 1989 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She survives of the home. Tim was preceded in death by his brother, Terry King.

Additional survivors include his son, Jacob King of the home.

Parents, Gene and Carol King of Elwood.

Sister, Tracey Massey (Mike) of St. Joseph, Missouri

and his loyal companions; Buster and Shiloh of the home

Tim’s request was to cremated.

There will be a Memorial Visitation: Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 2-4 pm, at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.