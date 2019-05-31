Tina's Obituary

Tina Louise (Bennett) McClure 58, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at her home. She was born January 5, 1961 in St. Joseph, MO, She married Herb McClure on November 3, 1981 and they shared 39 years together. She was a Homemaker, who enjoyed playing games on the computer, listening to Gospel music, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She was baptized in the Community of Christ Church and was a member of the Fellowship Mission for Jesus Church. Tina was preceded in death by father, Ronald D. Bennett, mother, Sandra K Smith, and a brother, Ronald D Bennett Jr.. Survivors include, husband, Herb McClure of the home, daughter, Jennifer (Jerry) Proffit, Saint Joseph, MO, step daughter, Meme (David) Walker, Skidmore, MO, sisters: Sharon (Mack) Haynes, St. Joseph, MO, sister, Rhonda (Jesse) Stark, 17 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Larry Gray officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Hospice. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.