Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tina Louise (Bennett) McClure 58, of St. Joseph, Missouri,

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Larry Gray officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: May 31, 2019 4:34 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Tina's Obituary
Tina Louise (Bennett) McClure 58, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at her home. She was born January 5, 1961 in St. Joseph, MO, She married Herb McClure on November 3, 1981 and they shared 39 years together. She was a Homemaker, who enjoyed playing games on the computer, listening to Gospel music, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She was baptized in the Community of Christ Church and was a member of the Fellowship Mission for Jesus Church. Tina was preceded in death by father, Ronald D. Bennett, mother, Sandra K Smith, and a brother, Ronald D Bennett Jr.. Survivors include, husband, Herb McClure of the home, daughter, Jennifer (Jerry) Proffit, Saint Joseph, MO, step daughter, Meme (David) Walker, Skidmore, MO, sisters: Sharon (Mack) Haynes, St. Joseph, MO, sister, Rhonda (Jesse) Stark, 17 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Larry Gray officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Hospice. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
We do have unfortunately more rain & storm chances return for Saturday as a strong cold front pushes through. It's not looking to be a complete washout as it's looking to be very scattered. Some storms could be on the strong side with some hail & gusty winds. We'll be watching it. We will have mostly sunny skies Sunday into Monday with highs in the upper 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events