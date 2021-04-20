Clear
Tina Louise Burnett, 62

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 9:52 AM
Updated: Apr 20, 2021 9:58 AM

Cameron, MO- Tina Louise Burnett, age 62, passed away in the privacy of her home in Cameron, MO. Tina was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Gloria (Heard) Burnett. She is survived by four siblings: Robert (Elizabeth) Burnett, Catherine (Tommy) Devins, Susan Burnett and Michael Burnett.

Tina spent her life living in the Kansas City Missouri and Kansas area. She graduated from Cameron R-1 High School with the class of 1976 and subsequently worked in medical sales. She later became a Cosmetologist and operated a tanning salon. Tina was a lover of unusual pets and was known for her six-foot iguana Gus, caring for tarantulas, birds and other odd critters.

Services will be held for Tina on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 5 - 6pm at Poland Thompson Funeral Home in Cameron, MO. In lieu of traditional services, in keeping with strict COVID protocols, a walk by table of remembrance will be set up. Please bring an item that reminds you of Tina to place on the table to share with friends and family. This will be a socially distanced get together on the patio and lawn, masks required, rain or shine.

Online condolences www.polandthompson.com

Snow showers have pushed into the area overnight and continue this morning. Surface temperatures for the most part remain above freezing so accumulations will land mostly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Expect slushy and possibly slick roads through the morning commute. Snow showers will taper off later this morning. Skies will slowly clear throughout the rest of the day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40s. Conditions look to dry out and slowly warm throughout the next few days. Rain chances will return mainly through the morning hours on Friday with temperatures back in the 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures will be close to 80s for the beginning of next week under mostly sunny skies.
