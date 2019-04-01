Tina Marie Edwards July 26, 1958 - April 1, 2019

Tina Marie Edwards 60, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born July 26, 1958 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Joyce and Charles Dilley. She attended Lafayette High School, and married Donald July 31, 1976, and he survives of the home. She worked as a daycare provider in her own home. Tina loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed antique shopping. She also attended the Family Worship Center Church. Tina was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Marilyn Larison. Survivors include: husband, Donald Edwards of the home, daughters, Joy Pike, St. Joseph, MO, and Dawn (Jason) Folgate, Bethany, MO, son, Donnie (Heather) Edwards Jr., Rea, MO, grandchildren, Dawson and Carley Pike, Devin, Destiny, Dexter, and Ellie Sue Edwards, Henry and Rylee Folgate, Serenity and Brody Throckmorton, brother, Russell (Trudy) Dilley, Savannah, MO, sisters, Cindy Hiltner, Tammy Beaver, Georgetta Henley, and Kim Hoyt all of St. Joseph, MO, and brother-in-law, Jessie Larison, St. Joseph, MO.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Douglas Cline officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.