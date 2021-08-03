Tina V. Black, 92

Long-time resident of St Joseph MO leaves a legacy of volunteering, hard work and loving family behind. Ernestina V. “Tina” Black passed on July 29th at the age of 92.

Tina was born to Guadalupe and Refugio Lopez in Atchison KS on May 23, 1929. She married Robert Black on April 14th, 1956, raised three daughters while working in retail all her married life. Her family lived in Rockledge, FLA, and enjoyed many trips their TWA travel passes allowed over the years. Her favorite trip was to Rome, where she had a private audience with Pope Paul VI. For this devout Catholic, this was the experience of a lifetime.

A very fashionable mother, her career as a buyer for Sears’ ladies departments benefited her three girls! After retiring from Sears, the St Joseph school district kitchens beckoned which suited her well. She spent countless hours volunteering for Cathedral Food Pantry, Hispanic Outreach, reading advocacy, translating, election days, church and community work. In 2004, she was honored by St Joseph as a Women of Excellence, and also named Volunteer of the Year by the Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St Joseph. In 2005 St Joe News Press deemed her 1 of 20 Women to Know! She relayed many stories about the individuals she helped. She loved to tell stories wherever she found an audience, exchanging lively accounts to family and friends who cherished her energy and warmth! She kept up with her Atchison alumni, read voraciously and spoiled her family cooking, loving and doing for them.

Preceded in death by her parents, 9 siblings, including Josephine Guardado, Consuelo Olvera, she leaves behind three daughters, Marta (Tom) Curry of Wichita KS, Eva (Richard) Gilmore of St Joseph, MO, Mary (Richard) Pycior of Lee’s Summit, MO. Grandchildren include Ashley, Erica, Anthony, Victor, Jennifer, Maria; 7 great-grandchildren, sister Maria (Hollis Lee) Felts of Jackson Mississippi, Robert Lopez of Hampton, VA., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church. Interment Mount Calvary Cemetery, Atchison, Kansas. Parish Rosary 5:30 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will gather with friends 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.