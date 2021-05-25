Todd Alan King 52, of St Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born August 24, 1968 in St. Joseph, son of Dorothy and Garland King. He attended St. Patrick's and Lafayette High School. Todd married Cheryl King on May 20, 2016 in St. Joseph. Todd was baptized in St. Patrick Catholic Church as a child. Todd loved cars, especially his mustang, and the KC Chiefs. He most importantly loved his family. He was Superman to his family, and everyone he met was considered family. As a part of Todd's continued giving, he was an organ donor and was able to share his gift of sight. Preceding him in death are his parents. Survivors include: wife, Cheryl King of the home, children, Meranda (Paul) Phipps, Joe (Brittany) Nichols, Darcie Nichols, Chelsey Nichols, Thomas King, Cierra King, and Mandy King all of St. Joseph, 9 grandchildren, Audrina, Aiden, Akinden, Braxton, Grayson, Natiley, Alaina, Zalynn, and Aizlee, siblings, Lynnette Etherton, Philip King, Brian King, Gary (Melanie) King, and Tracy (Dave) Lawrence, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Father Jonathan Davis officiating. Mr. King will be cremated following services. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Rupp Funeral Home. Rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday by Deacon Marcelino Canchola. Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation.