Todd Chapman, 70

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 3:05 PM

Kearney, Missouri- Arthur Todd Chapman, 70, of Kearney, passed away at his home on May22, 2021, in the company of his faithful and loving Canine Companion, Duke.
Todd was born November 17, 1950, in St. Joseph, Missouri to A.L. “Dink” and
Theresa (Thirifay) Chapman. He spent his childhood years in Cameron,
Missouri, and graduated from St. Rita’s Academy and Cameron High School
Class of ’68.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. Upon his Honorable Discharge he returned to Missouri; married Barbara Collins; and was employed by Hallmark Corporation and retired from Clay County Parks and Recreation Department.
Todd possessed a wonderful sense of humor; supported his Minnesota Vikings; and cherished his canines. He remained a gregarious and caring uncle to his family members and was always there for his friends. He shall be dearly missed and forever loved.
Todd is preceded in death by his parents, Dink and Theresa Chapman.
Survivors include Canine Companion, Duke; ex-wife, Barbara Collins; sister
and brother-in-law, Drs. Cay and Mike Casey, Coronado, California; brother
and sister-in-law, Mike and Cherie Chapman, Lockwood, Missouri; eight
nieces and nephews, and 20 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial: 9:30 AM, June 19, 2021, at St. Munchin Catholic
Church, Cameron, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kearney VFW or Clay County Animal Shelter.
Burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

