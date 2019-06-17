Tom Alden, 82, St. Joseph, MO

G. Tom's Obituary

Tom Alden, 82, St. Joseph, went to be with The Lord unexpectedly on June 14, 2019. Born January 27, 1937 in Opalocka, Florida to John Leon Alden and Bertha Mae (Ralston) Alden. Tom married Annamarie Lewis Williams on February 6, 1959. She preceded him in death in 2017.

He attended Lafayette High School where he played football and baseball. He continued with football when his family moved to Cairo, Illinois for his senior year. There he was named all-conference punter. His love for sports led him to caddy golf and coach his children’s baseball, softball, and basketball teams. Tom delighted in supporting and attending activities of his children and grandchildren.

He joined the Air National guard after graduation from high school and later attended Platt Business School. His early career included positions in book-keeping, accounting and sales. He retired in 1998 after 38 years with Burlington Northern Railroad where he served as a conductor. He made many friends and told exciting and sometimes humorous stories about those years on the trains.

Tom was a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge and an active member of Wyatt Park Christian Church. Throughout his life he assumed leadership roles, including training junior deacons and serving as a board member, elder and deacon.

Tom and Annamarie were “grandma and grandpa” for children who attended Royal Family Kids Camp for about ten years and continued to support this mission through fundraising and donations of essential items for the children.

Tom could “fix” anything and often used his skills to help someone in his large family and group of friends. As he worked, he also passed on the knowledge of how to fix the problem next time.

Tom was known for his love of Annamarie and their family, honesty, lemon cheesecake, a wonderful sense of humor, a readiness to help anyone, his patience, and his love of God. He supported numerous charities and missions through his church.

He is survived by daughters: Jeanne (Don) Daffron, Tammy (Tim) Talbot, Priscilla (Greg) Smith and sons: Steven (Diana) Alden, Tommy Alden, and Jonathan (Tanya) Alden. He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and friends too numerous to name.

Funeral service 10:00 AM Wednesday at our chapel. Interment at Bethany Church Cemetery, Barnard, Missouri with military honors.

Visitation beginning after 1:00PM Tuesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends 5:30 to 8:00PM Tuesday evening.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Jacob's Closet at Wyatt Park Christian Church.

Interment with Military Honors

Bethany Christian Church Cemetery

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

11:30 AM

Mo State Hwy "H" and County Road 390

Barnard, Missouri 64423

Cemetery Directions Off of US Hwy 71, Turn West on State Hwy "A" Turn South (Left) on to Mo State Hwy "H" Follow MO State Hwy "H" to Country Road 390 and turn East (Left)