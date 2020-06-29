Tom Morey, 68, formerly of Cosby, MO, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Northwest Health Hospital in Bentonville, AR. He was born in St. Joseph, MO, on August 1, 1951 to George and Genevia (Cook) Morey. He married Annette Croner in St. Joseph on March 9, 1973, and she survives of the home.

He was pastor of Old Bethpage Church in Stella, MO for almost five years. He loved his family and his grandchildren. He enjoyed woodworking and building furniture. He had been a minister for almost 30 years. Before being a pastor, he was an autobody repairman.

Tom is survived by his wife; Children, Cathy (Mike) High of St. Joseph, MO, Brian (Darci) Morey of Tarkio, MO, and Philip (Grace) Morey of Savannah; brother, Dennis (Margaret) Morey of Cedar Rapids, IA; grandchildren, Christina High, Laura (Lukas) Jacobo, Donovan Jones, Tyler Jones, Seth Morey, Luke Morey, Abigail Morey, and Benjamin Morey. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, George Morey, Nathan Morey, and Steven Morey, and sister, Beverly Cross.

A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 2:00pm at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. Visitation and family receiving hours will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 12:00pm – 2:00pm, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, MO. Inurnment will be immediately after the service in Savannah Cemetery.