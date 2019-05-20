Tom Welsch January 3, 1960 - May 20, 2019

Tom went peacefully to meet his Savior and join his parents and sister in heaven. Tom Welsch, 59, was born January 3, 1960 in St. Joseph to Bertram Howard and Margaret Ruth (Clark) Welsch.

Tom owned and operated his own marketing business.

Survivors include his siblings, Sherryl Sansone Scott (Bill), Roxanne Canfield, Patricia Robinson, Rick Welsch (Jane), Kathleen Welsch; ten nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Gina Compton, and a nephews Jeffery Sansone, Maxwell Welsch and niece Emma Nedblake

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gina Welsch Compton Memorial Scholarship Fund at Missouri Western State University or to the Jeff Sansone Scholarship Fund at Bishop LeBlond High School.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Horigan Chapel in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the chapel. Interment will follow after service.