Clear

Tom Welsch January 3, 1960 - May 20, 2019

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gina Welsch Compton Memorial Scholarship Fund at Missouri Western State University or to the Jeff Sansone Scholarship Fund at Bishop LeBlond High School. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Horigan Chapel in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the chapel. Interment will follow after service.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 8:00 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Tom went peacefully to meet his Savior and join his parents and sister in heaven. Tom Welsch, 59, was born January 3, 1960 in St. Joseph to Bertram Howard and Margaret Ruth (Clark) Welsch.

Tom owned and operated his own marketing business.

Survivors include his siblings, Sherryl Sansone Scott (Bill), Roxanne Canfield, Patricia Robinson, Rick Welsch (Jane), Kathleen Welsch; ten nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Gina Compton, and a nephews Jeffery Sansone, Maxwell Welsch and niece Emma Nedblake

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gina Welsch Compton Memorial Scholarship Fund at Missouri Western State University or to the Jeff Sansone Scholarship Fund at Bishop LeBlond High School.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Horigan Chapel in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the chapel. Interment will follow after service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
If you are looking for a nice day, that day will be Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. The nice weather will be short lived as storms return to the forecast late Wednesday through the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events