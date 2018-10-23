Tommy James Russell Sr. August 23, 1947 - October 21, 2018

Tommy James Russell Sr. 71, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care. He was born August 23, 1947 in St. Joseph, son of Goldie and Sarah Russell. He attended Lafayette High School He worked at Sam's Club, retiring in 2014. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling, and was a member of Way of Life Chapel Church . Tommy was preceded in death by father, Goldie Russell, mother, Sarah Russell, brother, Goldie Russell Jr., brother, Bob Russell, brother, Donald Russell, sister, Mary Jane Devers. Survivors include, son, Kevin (Lisa) Russell of Clarksdale, MO, son, Tom (Sherrie) Russell Jr. of Clarksdale, MO, grandchildren, Taylor (Amanda) Russell, Jacob Russell, Jessica (Luke) Piper, Kalsie Mullen, Devanie (Ryan) Howard, Nakita (Dalton) Eaton and numerous nieces & nephews. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Stewartsville, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the American Diabetes Association.