Clear

Tommy James Russell Sr. August 23, 1947 - October 21, 2018

Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Stewartsville, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the American Diabetes Association.

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 7:50 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Tommy James Russell Sr. 71, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care. He was born August 23, 1947 in St. Joseph, son of Goldie and Sarah Russell. He attended Lafayette High School He worked at Sam's Club, retiring in 2014. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling, and was a member of Way of Life Chapel Church . Tommy was preceded in death by father, Goldie Russell, mother, Sarah Russell, brother, Goldie Russell Jr., brother, Bob Russell, brother, Donald Russell, sister, Mary Jane Devers. Survivors include, son, Kevin (Lisa) Russell of Clarksdale, MO, son, Tom (Sherrie) Russell Jr. of Clarksdale, MO, grandchildren, Taylor (Amanda) Russell, Jacob Russell, Jessica (Luke) Piper, Kalsie Mullen, Devanie (Ryan) Howard, Nakita (Dalton) Eaton and numerous nieces & nephews. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Stewartsville, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the American Diabetes Association.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 48°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 48°
Cameron
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Fairfax
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
A weak cold front has passed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, ushering in some cooler air. Tuesday will be another dry day with sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s as our winds switch up from the northeast. Highs will then cool down to be in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events