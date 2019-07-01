Clear

Tommy R. Whisenand January 01, 1953 - July 12, 2018

The Inurnment will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Mount Auburn Cemetery. He has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Tommy R. Whisenand 65, passed away Thursday, July 12, 2018. He was born January 1, 1953 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Frances & Andrew Whisenand. He married Carolyn Harding on June 24, 1972. He attended Lafayette High School. and he retired from the United States Navy after 22 years of service. He was a FAA Certified Mechanic. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, son, Craig Whisenand, and sister, Trudy Muff. He is survived by wife, Carolyn Whisenand, daughter, Kellie (Joel) Martinez, grandchildren, Tristan & Peyton Martinez, brothers, Larry (Kathy) Whisenand and Billy (Debra) Whisenand, sister, Cindy (Rudy) Fuentas, sister in law, Gale Harding, brothers in law, George Hilliard and Robert (Debi) Harding, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews & nieces. The Inurnment will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Mount Auburn Cemetery. He has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

