Tommy Wayne Pahmahmie, 56, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021.
He was born November 8, 1964 in Holton, Kansas to Tom and Jospehine (Mzhickteno) Pahmahmie.
Tommy enjoyed hunting and fishing, using those resources to live his life the way he wanted. He was a former member of the Citizen Band Potawatomi, and a current member of the Drum Religion.
He was a friendly, caring, outgoing man who never knew a stranger.
Tommy will always be remembered as the fun uncle. He was loved by his family and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Johnny Lee Pahmahmie; niece, Amber Pahmahmie; and nephew, Matthew Pahmahmie.
Survivors include daughter, Patricia Mary Pahmahmie Snow (James); brothers, George (Mary) and Albert Mahkuk; sisters, Delores and Debra Mahkuk; several nieces and nephews; and his longtime case worker, Sheila Mendez.
A traditional supper will be held at sundown, Wednesday, at the Kickapoo Community Building, with burial to follow at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Dance Grounds Cemetery, Mayetta, Kansas. The family requests masks and social distancing be observed.
