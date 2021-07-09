Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tommy Wayne Pahmahmie, 56

Tommy Wayne Pahmahmie, 56, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 7:10 AM

Tommy Wayne Pahmahmie, 56, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021.
He was born November 8, 1964 in Holton, Kansas to Tom and Jospehine (Mzhickteno) Pahmahmie.
Tommy enjoyed hunting and fishing, using those resources to live his life the way he wanted. He was a former member of the Citizen Band Potawatomi, and a current member of the Drum Religion.
He was a friendly, caring, outgoing man who never knew a stranger.
Tommy will always be remembered as the fun uncle. He was loved by his family and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Johnny Lee Pahmahmie; niece, Amber Pahmahmie; and nephew, Matthew Pahmahmie.
Survivors include daughter, Patricia Mary Pahmahmie Snow (James); brothers, George (Mary) and Albert Mahkuk; sisters, Delores and Debra Mahkuk; several nieces and nephews; and his longtime case worker, Sheila Mendez.
A traditional supper will be held at sundown, Wednesday, at the Kickapoo Community Building, with burial to follow at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Dance Grounds Cemetery, Mayetta, Kansas. The family requests masks and social distancing be observed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Heat and humidity return to the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories