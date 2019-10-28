St. Joseph, Missouri Tonga Yevette Wetmore, 58, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Mosaic Life Care.

Tonga was born on July 7, 1961 in Fairfax, Missouri to Gene and Daisy F. (Henderson) Cress.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard Wetmore.

Survivors: Son, Stephen Jackson (Heather), Troy, Kansas.

Daughter, Brandy Hoffmann, Palatka, Florida.

Grandchildren, Stephen Martinez, Kyle Jackson, Kolten Jackson, Trinity Jackson and Daisy McGaughy.

Brothers, Lloyd Wetmore, Elwood, Kansas.

Bobby Wetmore (Dink), St. Joseph, Missouri

Dale Wetmore (Karen), Troy, Kansas.

Sisters, Roxie Gardner (Bob) and Diane Wetmore (Richard) both of St. Joseph, Missouri

Annis Bird, Stewartsville, Missouri

Nancy Durr, Nebraska

Numerous nieces and nephews.

Tonga above all a selfless loving person putting family and friends before her needs. She would do anything for anyone and never knew a stranger.

Memorial Service: 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, with visitation to follow until 8 P.M. at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Memorials: Colon Cancer Research

