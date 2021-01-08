Toni Jean Stark, 64, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at the CLC Hospice Unit at the VA Medical Center, Leavenworth, KS.

Toni was born on October 10, 1956, in Nuremberg, Germany, to Arthur John Vincent O’Connell II, and Lillian Joyce Stuart.

Toni lived in Germany before moving to Georgia, there she graduated from the Spencer High School, Columbus, GA. Then for a time in Arizona, before completing her basic training with the US Army in Alabama.

She was a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK; and later attended Columba College, and Arizona State University.

During her 12 years serving her country in the Army, she was stationed in Washington State, Oklahoma, and was honorably discharged as a Captain at her last post in Washington, DC.

She later worked as a safety inspector for an insurance company, and for Walmart.

Toni was of the Christian faith; was an honorary member of the 40 and 8 veteran’s organization, and the James Edward Gray American Legion Post 100, Maryville, MO.

She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.

Her survivors include her mother, Joyce Stark, Maryville, MO; her 3 brothers: Arthur John Vincent (Cindy) O’Connell, Columbus, GA, James Alexander (Sherry) O’Connell, Belden, MS, and Kevin Bruce O’Connell Stark, Maryville, MO; her sister, Terry (John) Jensen, Independence, MO; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Toni has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Memorials are suggested in Toni’s name to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 D. Depot, Maryville, MO 64468.