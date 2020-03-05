Toni Yvonna Shelton, 47, of Lawrence, KS passed away March 1, 2020.

She was born on March 5, 1972 to Benjamin C. and Mary Louise (Enslow) Shelton in Kansas City, KS where she grew up and attended Washington High School.

Toni loved reading, crafting and singing, playing board games and watching movies. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents Benny and Mary Shelton.

Toni is survived by her husband Eddie Brison; children Blake, Mariah and Mikaela (Miquel Brown); brother David Shelton and wife Kobi; nephews Bishop and Ian; other relatives and many friends.

Inurnment will be held at Reed Cemetery, Trimble, MO.