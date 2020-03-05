Clear

Toni Yvonna Shelton, 47

Inurnment: Reed Cemetery. Trimble, MO.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 11:44 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Toni Yvonna Shelton, 47, of Lawrence, KS passed away March 1, 2020.

She was born on March 5, 1972 to Benjamin C. and Mary Louise (Enslow) Shelton in Kansas City, KS where she grew up and attended Washington High School.

Toni loved reading, crafting and singing, playing board games and watching movies. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents Benny and Mary Shelton.

Toni is survived by her husband Eddie Brison; children Blake, Mariah and Mikaela (Miquel Brown); brother David Shelton and wife Kobi; nephews Bishop and Ian; other relatives and many friends.

Inurnment will be held at Reed Cemetery, Trimble, MO. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 57°
Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s as a weak cold front will move into the area bringing with it gusty winds out of the northwest on Thursday afternoon. We should be dry as we go into the end of the week and a few clouds to begin the weekend but we will start to see chances for rain by the end of the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories