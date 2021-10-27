Clear
Tonia Sue Hatcher, 43

Tonia Sue Hatcher 43, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in Saint Joseph.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 3:35 PM

Tonia Sue Hatcher 43, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in Saint Joseph. She was born April 22, 1978 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and graduated from Central High School. She worked at Frudenthal Health Care as a care giver. Tonia was preceded in death by her brother, Joey Dewayne Haynes, and a sister Amber Haynes. Survivors include: mother, Connie Sue Hatcher, father, Steven Haynes, son, Zachary Bennett, daughter, Sierra Bennett, grandson, Zachary Bennett, brothers: Steve Haynes Jr., and Alex Haynes, and sister, Amy Haynes, and her companion, Chris Bennett. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

