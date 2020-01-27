Clear

Tonya Long, 42

Visitation: Sunday, January 26th, 2020 5:00 - 7:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Sunday, January 26th, 2020 7:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 9:59 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Tonya Long 42, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in St. Joseph. She was born November 20, 1977 in St. Joseph, daughter of Tamara Foster and Michael Long. She graduated from Central High School, class of 1997. She worked at UPCO Animal Supply and Casey's General Store. Tonya dedicated her life to her kids. She loved all animals, and she enjoyed spending time doing her makeup and nails. She was preceded in death by aunt, Carla Kerns, and paternal grandfather, Lowell Long. Survivors include: son, Israel Cage (fiancee Tyiese Santos), of St. Joseph, MO, father, Michael (Pam) Long of St. Joseph, mother, Tamara Foster of Springfield, MO, daughters, Egypt and Asia Wilson, granddaughter, Isabella Cage, brother, Shawn Long, sister, Jackie Slavin, aunts, Romana (Ray) Butler and Carmen Evans, cousins, Renee Barkley, Amber Hook, Tyson Evans, and Ryan Butler, paternal grandmother, Inge Long, nieces, Journey Long, Kenzi and Kenady Thomas, and her lifelong friend, Jenifer Watson.
Funeral services will be 7:00 PM Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Miss Long will be cremated following the services. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s tomorrow. Once the fog clears, we will get to see the sun briefly before the another round of clouds build in during the evening. Highs will continue to rise through the week but will stay in the 40s for most of us. By the weekend highs will be in the 50s.
