Tonya Lynn (Swafford) Ahrens, 44, Cameron, MO

Obituary

Tonya L. Ahrens

1974-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Tonya Lynn (Swafford) Ahrens, 44, Cameron, passed away on September 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Tonya was born on December 2, 1974 in Blair, Nebraska to Thomas David Swafford and Lora Clevenger.

She was preceded in death by 3 sisters, infant sisters, Brenda and Belinda Swafford, and Sandra Swafford.

Tonya was a veteran of the United States Army, where she was deployed to South Korea. She retired as an E-4 Specialist.

On September 8, 2018, Tonya married Jimmy Ahrens in Cameron.

Survivors: husband, Jimmy Ahrens; sons, Daltyn Payne (Alexis Dominguez), Chandler (Kaitlynn) Payne, Dove, MO, Matthew David Vogelsmeier, Sweet Springs, MO, and Thomas Raymond Paul Wait, Columbia, MO; 2 daughters, Madison Vogelsmeier, Sweet Springs, MO, and Cloie Ann Ahrens, Eustace, TX; 2 grandchildren, Joseph and Freya Payne; mother, Lora McKee (Danny Silkwood), Cameron; father, T. David (Helen) Swafford, Columbia, MO; 4 sisters, Mary Jane Swafford, AZ, Peggy Embrey, Stewartsville, MO, Toni Swafford, Columbia, MO and Tiffany Elman, Texas.

Visitation: 6-8:00 PM, Monday, October 7, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Military Honors and Inurnment at a later date in Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.