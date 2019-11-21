Tracey's Obituary

Tracey Gene Brown 52, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born July 6, 1967 in King City, MO, daughter of Norma and John Brown. She attended Benton High school and worked at Arbor view and Diversecare health care centers as a Dietary Aid. She enjoyed music especially the Journey band. Survivors include, her parents, paternal grandmother, Helen Brown, son, Spencer Linn, daughter, Trisha Gillpatrick, grandchildren, Adrian, Bailee, Kyle Landyn, Bentlee, Jackson, Chloye and Memphis, sister, Tammy Brown, brothers, John Brown III, and Steve (Sheila) Brown, former husbands, Rodney Linn, Andy Gillpatrick, and Bradley Weyer of St. Joseph, MO. Funeral services: 10:00 am, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Faith United Baptist Church, Pastor Jim Longe officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday at the Faith United Baptist Church. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.