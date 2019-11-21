Clear
Tracey Gene Brown 52, of St. Joseph, Missouri

Family to receive friends Faith United Baptist Church Friday, November 22, 2019 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Funeral Service Faith United Baptist Church Saturday, November 23, 2019 10:00 AM 8400 SW V Highway (King Hill) St. Joseph, MO 64504

Tracey's Obituary
Tracey Gene Brown 52, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born July 6, 1967 in King City, MO, daughter of Norma and John Brown. She attended Benton High school and worked at Arbor view and Diversecare health care centers as a Dietary Aid. She enjoyed music especially the Journey band. Survivors include, her parents, paternal grandmother, Helen Brown, son, Spencer Linn, daughter, Trisha Gillpatrick, grandchildren, Adrian, Bailee, Kyle Landyn, Bentlee, Jackson, Chloye and Memphis, sister, Tammy Brown, brothers, John Brown III, and Steve (Sheila) Brown, former husbands, Rodney Linn, Andy Gillpatrick, and Bradley Weyer of St. Joseph, MO. Funeral services: 10:00 am, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Faith United Baptist Church, Pastor Jim Longe officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday at the Faith United Baptist Church. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance at seeing some rain or snow on Friday. It does appear most of this will miss us to the south and we are not expecting any accumulation. Highs Friday are in the 40s. Some nicer weather expected for the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
