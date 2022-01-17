Traci Lynn (Vanwey) Smith, 50, of Troy, Kansas passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Traci was born on June 5, 1971 in Atchison, Kansas to James Kesinger and Susie Sandy.
She ran a Day Care out of her home.
Traci married Logan Smith on May 25, 1991 in Troy. He survives of the home. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Clyde and Lavita Sandy, Bill and Edna Kesinger.
Father & mother in law; Lloyd and Linda Smith
Cousins; Jeff Sandy, Cinnamon Payne, Aaron Shelton, nephew, Kyle Smith.
Additional survivors: children, Leslie (Kyle) Alfrey of Belton, Missouri
Lacey Smith of Bendena, Kansas
Kodey (Alyssa) Smith of Cosby, Missouri
Kelsey Smith of Highland, Kansas
10 grandchildren; Dylan, Lexie, Levi Alfrey, Bentley, Raylinn, Seyller Smith, Kayson, Grayson, Mayson Smith, Bosten Horner
Her father, James & (Angie) Kesinger of Cummings, Kansas
Her mother, Susie Sandy of Atchison, Kansas
Siblings, Kevin Vanwey (Chandra) of Troy,
Jamie Murphy (Jermaine) of Atchison, Kansas
Mike Carpenter (Micca) of Wathena, Kansas
David Kesinger (Abby) of Atchison, Kansas
Katelyn Kesinger of Atchison, Kansas
Jamie Kesinger of Winchester, Kansas
Numerous nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in law.
Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Monday, December 20, 2021
At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.
Visitation: family will receive friends Sunday evening 6-8 at the funeral home where friends may call after 10 am Sunday.
Burial: Courter Cemetery N.E. of Troy
Memorials: in lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to either the Courter Cemetery or Troy Ambulance.