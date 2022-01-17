Traci Lynn (Vanwey) Smith, 50, of Troy, Kansas passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Traci was born on June 5, 1971 in Atchison, Kansas to James Kesinger and Susie Sandy.

She ran a Day Care out of her home.

Traci married Logan Smith on May 25, 1991 in Troy. He survives of the home. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Clyde and Lavita Sandy, Bill and Edna Kesinger.

Father & mother in law; Lloyd and Linda Smith

Cousins; Jeff Sandy, Cinnamon Payne, Aaron Shelton, nephew, Kyle Smith.

Additional survivors: children, Leslie (Kyle) Alfrey of Belton, Missouri

Lacey Smith of Bendena, Kansas

Kodey (Alyssa) Smith of Cosby, Missouri

Kelsey Smith of Highland, Kansas

10 grandchildren; Dylan, Lexie, Levi Alfrey, Bentley, Raylinn, Seyller Smith, Kayson, Grayson, Mayson Smith, Bosten Horner

Her father, James & (Angie) Kesinger of Cummings, Kansas

Her mother, Susie Sandy of Atchison, Kansas

Siblings, Kevin Vanwey (Chandra) of Troy,

Jamie Murphy (Jermaine) of Atchison, Kansas

Mike Carpenter (Micca) of Wathena, Kansas

David Kesinger (Abby) of Atchison, Kansas

Katelyn Kesinger of Atchison, Kansas

Jamie Kesinger of Winchester, Kansas

Numerous nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in law.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Monday, December 20, 2021

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Visitation: family will receive friends Sunday evening 6-8 at the funeral home where friends may call after 10 am Sunday.

Burial: Courter Cemetery N.E. of Troy

Memorials: in lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to either the Courter Cemetery or Troy Ambulance.