Tracy K. Koger, 66

Tracy Kim Koger, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, age 66, of Clearmont, Mo, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, after a battle with cancer. He was at his home, surrounded by his family.

Tracy was born in Maryville, MO on December 11, 1954 to Donnald Lavelle and Doris Lucille (Griffey) Koger. He graduated from West Nodaway High School in 1972 as Valedictorian of his class.

Tracy was a fourth-generation farmer and lived his entire life in the Clearmont area.

He was a member of the Clearmont Christian Church, where he had served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and an elder.

On April 15, 1978, he married Karen Jenson at the Wilcox United Methodist Church. They settled on the farm in rural Clearmont where they raised hogs, beef cattle, and row crops.

Tracy enjoyed watching NASCAR on TV; vacationing to Colorado and Branson, as well as a special trip to visit his daughter in Indonesia. He truly cherished the time spent with his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and father and mother-in-law, Eldon and Faye Jenson.

Survivors include his wife, of the home, daughter Leah Koger, Maryville, son Christopher (Megan) Koger, Clearmont, and three grandsons, Canaan, Gideon and Shepherd Koger, brother Lavelle “Huck” (Pam) Koger, sisters-in-law, Donna (Kenny) Wilmes and Sara (Denny) Sunderman, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the Clearmont Christian Church, Clearmont, MO. The burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, MO.

Memorials are suggested to Clearmont Christian Church.

