Tracy Lynn Michael (Wood), 55, Winston, MO

Obituary

Tracy L. Michael

1964-2019

Winston, Missouri- Tracy Lynn Michael, 55, Winston, passed away on November 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.

Tracy was born on November 12, 1964 in Carrollton, Missouri to John E. and Shirley (Sebastian) Wood.

She was preceded in death by her mother; brother, John E. Wood, Jr; great-nephew, Tyrus Loucks; father and mother-in-law, William and Diane Michael.

Tracy was a 1983 graduate of Gallatin High School and worked as a teller for BTC Bank in Gallatin for 27 years.

She was a member of the Gallatin United Methodist Church. Tracy was a Boy Scout Leader and a Girl Scout Leader.

On March 1, 1986, Tracy married Joseph B. Michael in Gallatin, MO.

Survivors: husband, Joe, of the home; son, Jody (Megan) Michael, Cameron, MO; daughter, Rachel (Tyler) Martin, St. Joseph, MO; grandchildren, Wyatt, Eli, Hadley and Brantley; father, John (Lois) Wood, Norborne, MO; brother, Barry Wood, Gallatin; 5 sisters, Terry (Paul) Pierce, Gallatin, Ina (John) Wright, Gallatin, Amy (Lloyd) McMahon, Coffey, MO, Lisa (Darrel) Whitt, Gallatin, Carla (Doug) Feigly, Gallatin; brothers-in-law, Marty (Michelle) Michael, King of Prussia, PA and Chris (Cheryl) Michael, Kearney, MO; many nieces and nephews.

Services: 2:00PM, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Gallatin United Methodist Church. Visitation: 6:30-8:30 PM, Tuesday evening at the church. Burial: Centenary Cemetery, Gallatin, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kickin Cancer with Kindness. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.