Clear

Tracy Lynn Michael (Wood), 55, Winston, MO

Visitation Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 6:30pm - 8:30pm Gallatin United Methodist Church Service Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 2:00pm Gallatin United Methodist Church 111 S. Market Street GALLATIN, MO 64640 Officiant Pastor Brad Dush Interment Centenary Cemetery GALLATIN, MO 64640

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 11:17 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Tracy L. Michael
1964-2019

Winston, Missouri- Tracy Lynn Michael, 55, Winston, passed away on November 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.
Tracy was born on November 12, 1964 in Carrollton, Missouri to John E. and Shirley (Sebastian) Wood.
She was preceded in death by her mother; brother, John E. Wood, Jr; great-nephew, Tyrus Loucks; father and mother-in-law, William and Diane Michael.
Tracy was a 1983 graduate of Gallatin High School and worked as a teller for BTC Bank in Gallatin for 27 years.
She was a member of the Gallatin United Methodist Church. Tracy was a Boy Scout Leader and a Girl Scout Leader.
On March 1, 1986, Tracy married Joseph B. Michael in Gallatin, MO.
Survivors: husband, Joe, of the home; son, Jody (Megan) Michael, Cameron, MO; daughter, Rachel (Tyler) Martin, St. Joseph, MO; grandchildren, Wyatt, Eli, Hadley and Brantley; father, John (Lois) Wood, Norborne, MO; brother, Barry Wood, Gallatin; 5 sisters, Terry (Paul) Pierce, Gallatin, Ina (John) Wright, Gallatin, Amy (Lloyd) McMahon, Coffey, MO, Lisa (Darrel) Whitt, Gallatin, Carla (Doug) Feigly, Gallatin; brothers-in-law, Marty (Michelle) Michael, King of Prussia, PA and Chris (Cheryl) Michael, Kearney, MO; many nieces and nephews.
Services: 2:00PM, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Gallatin United Methodist Church. Visitation: 6:30-8:30 PM, Tuesday evening at the church. Burial: Centenary Cemetery, Gallatin, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kickin Cancer with Kindness. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
After climbing into the 60s on Tuesday, expect one more warm day before cooler weather arrives by Thursday. Rain chances are also back in the forecast late Wednesday and through Wednesday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories