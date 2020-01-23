Tracy Lynn Morgan, 40

Tracy Lynn Morgan

1979-2020

Stewartsville, MO…..Tracy Lynn Morgan, age 40, was born January 6, 1979 and passed away January 4, 2020 in Stewartsville, Missouri.

Tracy was an avid reader and a member of First Baptist Church of Stewartsville. She loved spending time with her children, playing games with Blake and art projects with Victoria.

She is preceded in death by her Mother, Vicky Brown. Survivors include two children, Blake and Victoria Morgan; brother, Rick Morgan; and special friends, Jared and Tara Adkins and Campbell Stuart.

Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Stewartsville. Private Family inurnment at a later date. Memorial Contributions: Memorial Fund for Tracy’s Children. Online Condolences: http://www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com