Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tracy Lynn Morgan, 40

Service: Monday, January 6th, 2020 2:00 PM @ First Baptist Church of Stewartsville. 109 8th Street, Stewartsville, MO 64490. ■ Inurnment: A private inurnment will be held at a later date.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 10:18 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Tracy Lynn Morgan
1979-2020

Stewartsville, MO…..Tracy Lynn Morgan, age 40, was born January 6, 1979 and passed away January 4, 2020 in Stewartsville, Missouri.

Tracy was an avid reader and a member of First Baptist Church of Stewartsville. She loved spending time with her children, playing games with Blake and art projects with Victoria.

She is preceded in death by her Mother, Vicky Brown. Survivors include two children, Blake and Victoria Morgan; brother, Rick Morgan; and special friends, Jared and Tara Adkins and Campbell Stuart.

Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Stewartsville. Private Family inurnment at a later date. Memorial Contributions: Memorial Fund for Tracy’s Children. Online Condolences: http://www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
The active week across the area will continue as we will see more disturbances head our way starting on Thursday and last through Friday. More snow is possible on Thursday night into Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories