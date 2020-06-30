Clear

Traton Isaac Noel, 15

Visitation: Saturday, July 11th, 2020 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM @ Poland-Thompson Chapel. 222 W. Third, Cameron, MO 64429. ■ Service: Saturday, July 11th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Posted: Jun 30, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Traton I. Noel
2004-2020

Gravois Mills, Missouri- Traton Isaac Noel, 15, passed away unexpectedly June 27, 2020.
He was born in Clinton, Missouri on September 5, 2004.

Survivors: Father and mother, Isaac and Jodi Noel, Gravois Mills, Missouri; sisters, Kalista Rayne Noel, Gravois Mills, Missouri, Kelsi Harris and Dylan Fausett, Cameron, Missouri; brothers and sister, Jarett and Alexis Wright; brother, Christopher Pratt, and Gabriel and Jacob Valenti; step-father, Steve Ross, Clinton, Missouri; maternal grandmother, Brenda Harrelson, Clinton, Missouri; maternal grandfather, Mark Walker; grandparent, Tama (Ed) Moffitt, Burdett, Kansas; aunt, Melody Walker; uncles, Steven Ward, Chris and Bob Moffitt; aunt and uncle, Shauna and Cary Bailey; great aunt, Rebecca Long; cousins, Trinity Nicole Roark, Grady Paul Ward, Cameron and Blake Bailey and Patrick (Ashley) Noel.

A memorial service with be held for Traton and his nephew, Carson Harris, 3:00 PM, Saturday, July 2020 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Visitation one hour prior, 2:00 PM- 3:00 PM.
Memorial donations in c/o Poland-Thompson Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO

