Travis Ray Walker

Travis Ray passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on January 24, 2021.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 12:56 PM

As long as I’m living, my baby you’ll be.”

He was born at 2:19 p.m. and met the eyes of Jesus the same day.

Heaven’s gain was our loss when our angel was called by our Lord. Travis Ray Walker came into this world too soon and was taken too soon.

He is survived by his parents-Ray Walker II and Jordan Walker; Maternal Grandparents-Kevin West and Rhonda West; Paternal Grandparents-Ray Walker and Deborah Walker; Paternal Great-Grandparent-Patricia Skidmore; Aunts and Uncles-Lauran West, Tynan West, Corey West, Tony (Jessica) Walker. He is also survived by numerous cousins, great aunts and uncles.

He is being greeted in Heaven by his Maternal Great-grandparents-Ray and Julia (Judy) Ripley, Lenard (Nat) and Mary West; Paternal Great-grandparents-Fred and Sharon Melton, Leroy Walker, and Charlie Skidmore.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 5 pm to 7 pm. at Heaton Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, MO. There will be no formal service.

Another round of light snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations averaging one inch is expected in most areas. Temperatures will continue to be on the cold side with highs only reaching into the lower 30's. By the end of the week we will see high temperatures in the 50's.
