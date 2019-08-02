Travis Shirley Hufft, 89, of St. Joseph, MO

Travis' Obituary

Travis Shirley Hufft, 89, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday August 2, 2019at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born January 13, 1930 in Cosby, Missouri daughter of Delila & Hobart Spitz. She married Dale Hufft on March 25, 1950, who preceded her in death in 1982. She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1948 and worked as a Book Keeper, retiring in 1992. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. Travis was preceded in death by father, Hobart Spitz, mother, Delila (Morrison) Spitz, husband, Dale Hufft, her son, Dennis Sptiz, brothers, Lloyd Spitz and Clarence Spitz. She is survived by daughters, Connie (Misha) Skliar of Salt Lake City, UT and Debbie (Joe) Kerns of Agency, MO, grandchildren, Sasha and Anna Skliar, Megan, Cody, Bailey and Katie Kerns and 1 great-grandson. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A private family inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are suggested to St. Luke's Cancer Institute.