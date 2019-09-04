Obituary
Trenace White Brewer, 63, Independence, MO passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
She was born July 25, 1956 in Omaha, NE.
Trenace was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce (Doubledee) White.
Survivors include her husband, Lonnie; father, Dr. Thomas White (Christine); sister, Denise Young (Steve), St. Joseph, MO; brother, Thomas W. White, Jr., Omaha, NE; half-brothers, William T. White (Becky)Helena, MO; Dr. Johnathan R. White (Melinda)Las Vegas, NV; nephews, David Young (Tasha), Dallas, TX; Scott Young (Lindsey), San Mateo, CA; and life-long friend Paul MacRae, Independence, Missouri.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Social Welfare Board c/o Friends of the Free Clinic or Shelter for Abused Women c/o YWCA
