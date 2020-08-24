Trevor Lee Butner, 36, Savannah, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his home in Savannah, MO. He was born on September 1, 1983 to Michael & Peggy (Thompson) Butner.

Trevor was very talented in sports as a child and very active. However, it became evident very quickly of his remarkable intelligence. He graduated St. Joe Christian High School in 2002. He attended Missouri Western State University on a full ride music scholarship graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Bioscience and Molecular Biology. He then went onto to attend medical school and graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences becoming a D.O. He served his medical residency at Larin Hospital and Westminster Hospital in the Miami FL area. In the midst of it all, he loved his family, and most of all his only son more than his words could ever express.

Trevor is survived by his parents; son, Creedynce Lee Butner of the home; sisters Niki Butner of Savanah and Tara (Trevor) Embrey of St. Joseph; brother Travis (Melissa) Butner of Lynchburg, VA; nieces and nephews, Aubrey VanderMolen, Marley VanderMolen, Willow Butner, Griffin Butner, and Hudson Butner.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00am, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, MO. Visitation and family receiving hours are scheduled for 5:00pm-8:00pm Monday, August 24, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, MO. Burial will follow Tuesday in Savannah Cemetery, Savannah, MO. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Impact Living Services, an organization that works with youth and families to address mental health and substance abuse issues. A cause that means a great deal to the family. Find the link here for the Go Fund Me- https://gf.me/u/ytarxg All proceeds will go to the organization. You may find more at their website here- https://impactlivingservices.org