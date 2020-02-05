Clear
Trina Holmes-Stokes, 55

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 8:25 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Trina Holmes-Stokes, 55, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at her home. She was born November 16, 1964 in St. Joseph, daughter of Nina and George Holmes. She attended Lafayette High School. Trina was very poetic and loved to write. She was preceded in death by husband, Bill Stokes and brother, George Holmes III. Survivors include, parents, George and Nina Holmes, son, Cody Holmes, 3 grandchildren, Dru, Zaine, and Nevaeh Holmes, mother-in-law, Delores Fleming and friend and previous husband, Glenn Bernard, all of St. Joseph. Trina has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life and Inurnment will take place at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Trina Stokes Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

