Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tristan C. "Mini" Simpson, 26

Service: Saturday, October 24th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Elwood Community Center. Elwood, KS.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 12:20 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Tristan C. Simpson "Mini", 26, Elwood, Kansas, died on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, from catastrophic complications of undiagnosed Diabetes at KU Medical Center. Tristan was born Feb. 17, 1994, in Topeka, Kansas and was a lifelong area resident of Elwood, Kansas.
Tristan is survived by his Mother, Tricia (Burns) Jago, Elwood; his Father, Bradley C. Simpson, White Cloud; Maternal grandmother, Sharon (Smith) Burns, Elwood; Paternal grandmother, Dollie (Coursen) Anderson and husband Emery, Excelsior Springs; Paternal grandfather, Dorsey Simpson and wife Sandy, White Cloud; Brother, Bradley “Shane” Simpson, Elwood; Sister, Ashley (Simpson) Nold and husband Russell, St Joseph; Niece, Adelyn Nold; Nephew, Ethan Nold, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Tristan is preceded in death by grandfathers, Marshall L. Burns and Charles H. Hanson. Maternal Great Grandparents, Norman H. and Opal Smith (Bledsoe); Maternal great grandparents, Marvin H. Hanson and Lyda Louise Hanson (Davis). Paternal great grandparents Sam and Katherine Simpson. Various aunts, uncles, and Cousins. Paternal great grandfather Sherman Ethridge.
Tristan requested no traditional services. Family will hold a Celebration of Life gathering at the Elwood Community Center on Sat. October 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. for friends and family. With food provided by the Elwood United Community Church. Family requests those who are willing to share a story from Tristan’s life do so during this gathering.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate the funds to the KU Endowment with Kansas City University Hospital.
Arrangements under the direction of Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, Kansas.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories