Tristan C. "Mini" Simpson, 26

Tristan C. Simpson "Mini", 26, Elwood, Kansas, died on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, from catastrophic complications of undiagnosed Diabetes at KU Medical Center. Tristan was born Feb. 17, 1994, in Topeka, Kansas and was a lifelong area resident of Elwood, Kansas.

Tristan is survived by his Mother, Tricia (Burns) Jago, Elwood; his Father, Bradley C. Simpson, White Cloud; Maternal grandmother, Sharon (Smith) Burns, Elwood; Paternal grandmother, Dollie (Coursen) Anderson and husband Emery, Excelsior Springs; Paternal grandfather, Dorsey Simpson and wife Sandy, White Cloud; Brother, Bradley “Shane” Simpson, Elwood; Sister, Ashley (Simpson) Nold and husband Russell, St Joseph; Niece, Adelyn Nold; Nephew, Ethan Nold, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Tristan is preceded in death by grandfathers, Marshall L. Burns and Charles H. Hanson. Maternal Great Grandparents, Norman H. and Opal Smith (Bledsoe); Maternal great grandparents, Marvin H. Hanson and Lyda Louise Hanson (Davis). Paternal great grandparents Sam and Katherine Simpson. Various aunts, uncles, and Cousins. Paternal great grandfather Sherman Ethridge.

Tristan requested no traditional services. Family will hold a Celebration of Life gathering at the Elwood Community Center on Sat. October 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. for friends and family. With food provided by the Elwood United Community Church. Family requests those who are willing to share a story from Tristan’s life do so during this gathering.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate the funds to the KU Endowment with Kansas City University Hospital.

Arrangements under the direction of Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, Kansas.