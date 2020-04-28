Troy Lee Allen, 50, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.

He was born September 29, 1969 in Joplin, Missouri.

Troy married Sharon Snapp October 4, 2010; she survives of the home.

He loved to fish and was a good Christian man. Troy was very friendly and never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Nancy (Ingram) Allen and daughter, Katlyn Allen.

Additional survivors include his stepmother, Barbara Allen; brothers, Leroy and Yancy Allen; uncle, Wayne Allen; stepsons, Jeremy Thornton (Phallin), Joshua Thornton (Tammy), Jarett Thornton (Arielle), Justin Thornton (Marli) and eight grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.