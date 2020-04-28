Clear
Troy Lee Allen, 50

Services to be held at a later date.

Troy Lee Allen, 50, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.
He was born September 29, 1969 in Joplin, Missouri.
Troy married Sharon Snapp October 4, 2010; she survives of the home.
He loved to fish and was a good Christian man. Troy was very friendly and never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Nancy (Ingram) Allen and daughter, Katlyn Allen.
Additional survivors include his stepmother, Barbara Allen; brothers, Leroy and Yancy Allen; uncle, Wayne Allen; stepsons, Jeremy Thornton (Phallin), Joshua Thornton (Tammy), Jarett Thornton (Arielle), Justin Thornton (Marli) and eight grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

