Troy William Walker, 44, of Maryville, MO passed away December 26, 2020 at his home, after an eleven-month battle with cancer. He died surrounded by loving family at his side.

Troy was born November 8, 1976 in Maryville, MO. His parents were William “Bill” Walker and Vicki Jean (Umbenhower) Walker. He was preceded in death by his father who died August 23, 2020.

He graduated from North East Nodaway high school class of 1995 in Ravenwood, MO. Except for 11 years living in Colorado he lived his life in Nodaway County.

Troy was of the Christian faith.

He owned and operated the Walker Body Shop and Towing LLC in Maryville. While in Colorado he worked at Berthod Motors as a body repair man in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

On September 19, 1998 at the First Christian Church in Maryville he was united in marriage to Erin Teresa Dougan. They were married 22 years. Erin survives of the home.

Troy loved to do anything outdoor related. These things included hunting and fishing, snowmobiling, camping in the mountains and loved doing anything with his family in Colorado.

Troy is survived by a large and loving family; his two children, Kennedy Geraldine and Eli William Walker, his mother Vicki of Ravenwood, his sister Amber (Travis) Clausen of St. Joseph, MO, his five brothers Todd (Alisa) Walker of Ravenwood, Trent (Misty) Walker of Dana Pointe, CA, Tate (Angela) Walker, Tanner (Louise) Walker, and Tyler (Emilee) Walker all of Maryville, he is also survived by his grandmother Yvonne Hilsabeck of Barnard, MO. Other survivors include his mother and father in law Michael “ Mick” and Vicky Dougan of Maryville and his brother in law Coby (Melissa) Dougan of Platte City, MO and his grand father in law Billy Campbell of Louisburg, MO as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services for Troy Walker will be conducted at 10:30 AM, Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. Burial to follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ravenwood, MO.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

Memorials can be directed to the family for Troy’s children’s college funds or to the Mosaic Cancer Center in St. Joseph, MO.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.