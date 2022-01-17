Clear
Trudy Kay Nelson, 76

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:34 PM

Trudy Kay Nelson 76, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Care Initaitives Nursing Home in Oskaloosa, IA. She was born July 30, 1945 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Betty and Doyle Vannaman. She graduated from Benton 1963, then joined the United States Navy and is a veteran of the Viet Nam. She worked as an in home childcare giver, she also drove a school bus for Helen Davis School, and Head Start program. She enjoyed knitting, crochet, word search and crossword puzzles, she was very involved with her church, and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and watching them in their activities. Trudy was an active member of the Journey Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Nelson, and her parents. Survivors include, sons, Matt Nelson, and Nick (Mykala) Nelson both of St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Michelle (Nick) Nelson-Smith, Oskaloosa, IA, eleven grandchildren, Quadyn, Rossi, Ashlee, Brayden, Bailee, Cylee, Brandalyn, Natali, PJ, Lincoln, and Jessee. Four brothers; John (Linda) Vannaman, Randy (Vickie) Vannaman, Robert (Liz) Vannaman, and Jeffrey (Linda) Vannaman all of St. Joseph, MO. sister in law, Doris Boyer. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 PM on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home with funeral services and public live stream: 2:00 pm with Pastor Jacob McMillian officiating. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.

