Trudy Oglesby Reynolds, 69

Trudy Oglesby Reynolds, Wathena, KS, passed away on December 30, 2021. She was known for her ability to do things in a truly memorable way, and this was no exception. She’s driving her car with the Chiefs flags waving into Heaven now to meet with her mother, father, and brother.

She was born to Vilas and Shirley Oglesby on October 25, 1951, and was preceded in death by them and her brother, Kirby. She graduated from Maryville High School, class of 1969, and from LPN training.

She is survived by her children: Kerri (Justin) Loper, Erik Alford, and Emily (Blake) Belgram; and by her grandchildren Mason, Hunter, Nathan, Halle, Audrey, Abigayle, and Holden; and her great granddaughter Nolaa Mae. She will always be missed by her surviving siblings: Roger (Colleen) Oglesby, Jan (George) Kobzej, Cindy (Charlie) Roach, Steve (Darlene Close) Oglesby, Terry (Jacque) Oglesby, Jennifer (Jason) Andrews, and Ivan (Lindsey) Reynolds, and by her good friend, Randy Foley. In addition, her many nieces and nephews will never forget her at family gatherings, and her cousins will always hold her close.

Trudy loved her children and grandchildren, her family, the Chiefs, all animals, and telling a good story, and she never drove past a garage sale without stopping. She had an incomparable hat collection that she wore with pride. She didn’t know a stranger – if she knew you, you were her friend, and if you didn’t know her, you missed a great opportunity. She not only marched to the beat of a different drummer, she wrote the music. She was a kind soul who loved giving whatever she had to give, and according to her daughter, “would give you the shirt off her back, and mine…”.

Her life wasn’t an easy one, but she was genuine in everything she did and made the best of the hand she was dealt. She would willingly help anyone with any issue if she knew about it. She didn’t complain about much unless the Chiefs lost.

Services are under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO, and will be held at a later date. She would rather you spent money on yourself than her and would prefer you take a friend to lunch instead of sending flowers. If you truly want to do something in her name, memorials could be made to the Angel Fund, Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville MO; the New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville MO; or Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab UT 84741-5000.

We’ll miss you forever, Trudy.

