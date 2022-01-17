Clear
Trudy Wolbert, 80

Trudy Wolbert of Maryville, MO passed from this life on January 15, 2022.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 3:15 PM

Trudy Wolbert of Maryville, MO passed from this life on January 15, 2022. Trudy was born in Eger, Germany on August 27, 1941. She came to the United States from Germany in 1962. In 1963 she married Karl Wolbert, also from Germany. In the early years she worked at Conception Abby, then later for her husband at Swede Redi-Mix. Trudy will be remembered for her love of cooking and baking, especially for her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, knitting, hunting, and fishing.

Trudy is preceded in death by her sister Elli Flint; her parents Josef and Helene Himmer; and niece Keri Whipple.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 58 years, Karl; children Sandy (Chris) Seipel, Ravenwood MO; Sonja (Andy) Finkelstein, Cape Coral, FL; and Michael (Kristi) Wolbert, Platte City, MO; eight grandchildren Brad (Tanna) Seipel, Adrianna and Braxten, Matt Seipel, Jenny Seipel, Jackson Henggeler, Merritt Henggeler, Kendra Henggeler, Mitchell Wolbert, Natalie Wolbert, and sister Dagmar (Robert) Whipple.

Trudy was cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. A memorial service will be held at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville, MO.

