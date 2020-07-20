Twila T. O'Banion 61, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born August 7, 1958 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Darlene and Austin O'Banion. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1976, and she worked at the ATT Call Center. She loved car rides, traveling and sight seeing, and helping others when in need. She was a Christian. Twila was preceded in death by brother, Anthony O'Banion, and mother, Darlene Tina OBanion. Survivors include, father, Austin (Arleen) O'Banion, Saint Joseph, MO, daughters, TiaLeigh Jo O'Banion, Mary Kate VandeLinde, Malachi VandeLinde, Keegan (Ervin) Perry, Jean (Michael) Wilson, Lacey Arredondo, Trinity (Clarence) Nichols, and Acacia (Joey) Stevenson, numerous borrowed children, and brother, James A.(Elsie) O'Banion of St. Joseph, MO.

Funeral services: 11:30 am Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Clarence Nichols officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Fletchall Cemetery, Grant City with mother Darlene. Memorials are requested to the Twila and Darlene Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.