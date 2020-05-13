Tyler Danté Genson
1997-2020
Tyler Danté Genson, 22, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020.
He was born September 11, 1997 to John Coates and Bridget Genson.
Tyler was a very good brother and uncle. He had a big heart and was a good friend. He was a jokester and liked to see people smile.
He was preceded in death by Cora Dailey, grandmother; and Don Genson, grandfather.
Survivors include mother, Bridget Genson; father, John Coates; siblings, Marcus Genson (Adriana), De’Ante Genson, Dasha Genson, Trevor Genson (Dayonna), Derek Armstrong; grandmother, Jean Genson; aunt, Shelly Holsted (Mark); nephew, De’Ante; cousin, Alex Holsted; aunt, Theresa Genson; uncle, Wayne Genson; Brandon Genson (Roquelle); Chris Cooper; numerous extended family and friends.
Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the funeral home to defray expenses.
