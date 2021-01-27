Clear
V. Ludene Welch, 93

V. Ludene Welch 1928-2021 V. Ludene Welch, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 11:54 AM

She was born January 12, 1928 on the family farm in Caldwell County, Missouri to Horace and Velma (Cooper) Pollard.
Ludene married Hugh D. Welch, Jr. on February 18, 1951. He preceded her in death on July 27, 2017.
Ludene was a founding member of the Sweet Adelines in St. Joseph, a member of Chapter BP of the PEO Sisterhood, and a member of Ashland United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers, H. Austin and Gerald Pollard.
Survivors include her sons, Mitchell (Debra), Stan (Amy), and Chadduck (Kelly) Welch; grandchildren, Nicholas Welch and Kathryn (Welch) Eaton; 7 great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Private Graveside Farewell Services and Interment Prairie Ridge Cemetery, Polo, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Ashland United Methodist Church or the PEO Sisterhood.

