V. Marceas Reents, 92

V. Marceas Reents 92, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 2:20 PM

V. Marceas Reents 92, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born January 12, 1929 in Dekalb, MO, daughter of Birdie and Morris Cline. She graduated from DeKalb High School, and worked at Jerre Anns Cafeteria, and was seamstress for local clients as well as a homemaker. She liked to cook, sew, working crossword puzzles, watching wheel of fortune and socializing with friends and family, she was always willing to lend a helping hand. Marceas was a member of the Central Assembly of God Church. Marceas was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Esther Moore, son, Morris 'Butch" Ruark, and 2nd husband, Carl Reents, first husband, Charles Ruark, a brother, A.J. Cline, and a sister, Nina Bouge. Survivors include, daughter, Tina (Sean) Ruark-Farley, St. Joseph, MO, several, step children, numerous grandchildren, brothers, Eugene (Helen) Cline, Ray (Charlotte) Cline, Herbert (Liz) Cline, sisters, Betty Gill, Martha White, Susie (Jim) Parker, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services & public livestream: 10:00 am, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
