V. Marceas Reents 92, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born January 12, 1929 in Dekalb, MO, daughter of Birdie and Morris Cline. She graduated from DeKalb High School, and worked at Jerre Anns Cafeteria, and was seamstress for local clients as well as a homemaker. She liked to cook, sew, working crossword puzzles, watching wheel of fortune and socializing with friends and family, she was always willing to lend a helping hand. Marceas was a member of the Central Assembly of God Church. Marceas was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Esther Moore, son, Morris 'Butch" Ruark, and 2nd husband, Carl Reents, first husband, Charles Ruark, a brother, A.J. Cline, and a sister, Nina Bouge. Survivors include, daughter, Tina (Sean) Ruark-Farley, St. Joseph, MO, several, step children, numerous grandchildren, brothers, Eugene (Helen) Cline, Ray (Charlotte) Cline, Herbert (Liz) Cline, sisters, Betty Gill, Martha White, Susie (Jim) Parker, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services & public livestream: 10:00 am, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.