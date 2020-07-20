Vada Love, 80, of Edgerton, MO passed away, Saturday, July 18, 2020.

She was born on October 7, 1939 to Otto Edward and Roberta Maxine (Bush) Poland in Filmore, MO. She grew up in Savannah, MO and graduated from Savannah High School.

On September 6, 1958 she was united in marriage to David Love. After their marriage they lived in Parkville, MO later moving to Camden Point, MO. In 1984 they moved to Edgerton, MO where they made their home. Her husband, David, preceded her in death on April 23, 1997.

Vada worked for Hilton Hotel as a housekeeping supervisor for over 25 years.

She was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Edgerton, and was actively involved inyouth activities and missions. Vada was known as “Momma Love.” She loved gardening, feeding the birds, rock hunting, and crafts.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; five grandchildren; and sisters, Mary Sharp and Patricia Poland.

Vada is survived by three sons, Brian (Beth) Love, Chris Love, and Mark (Rachel) Love; four daughters, Angela (William) Crawley, Louise Love, Penny (Thomas) Roth and Laura Love; seventeen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Rice; brothers, Jimmy Poland, Perry Poland, Ronnie Poland, Davey Poland, and Johnny Poland; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21st at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Edgerton, MO with visitation from 6:00-7:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Private Family Burial at Union Mill Cemetery.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Edgerton.

Donations may be made to Mt. Zion Church for youth activites.