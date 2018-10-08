Vada M. Kiner June 14, 1924 - October 8, 2018

Vada M. Kiner, West Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of St. Joseph, 94, passed away in Iowa on Monday, October 8, 2018.

Vada was born on June 14, 1924, in Callao, Missouri to the late Luther and Bessie (Malone) Cross.

In 1989, after 35 years, she retired from Player's Night Club in St. Joseph, where she was well known for her quick wit and humor. You never had to wonder what Vada was thinking, because she would be the first to tell you. She then continued working at the AFL-CIO Clothes Closet for 23 years.

Vada is often best remembered in St. Joseph as the "barefoot golfer" at Fairview golf course. She was noted in the local newspaper for golfing without shoes. She loved to play softball and was crackerjack in the position of shortstop. Vada loved to go to her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sporting events. Even if she wasn't familiar with the rules of the sport, you could still hear her hollering in the stands cheering on her family with love.

In addition to her parents, Vada is preceded in death by son Warren Kiner and 12 siblings, Helen Cross, Mary Stockham, Lucille Herbert, Stokes Cross, Clinton Cross, Wilbur Cross, Kelly Cross, Emma Lee Cross, Sarah Fleming, Martha Wallis, Bessie Stewart and Dorothy Formento.

Surviving family includes five grandchildren, Kyle Kiner (Darci), Kori Wright (Brandon), Kali Gassmann (Jordan), Kasi Shanahan (Brad), Kegan Kiner (Rebecca); ten great-grandchildren, Kaylin and Kash Kiner, Dylan and Carson Wright, Jared, Kaehl & Jemma Gassmann, Myah, Malori and Milly Shanahan.

Memorial Service 1:00 PM Friday, October 19, 2018 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Private Family Inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later time.

The family has requested memorial contributions to Open Door Food Kitchen, 510 Edmond Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501.