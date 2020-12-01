Valeria N. Alexander, 84

Valeria Norine Alexander, 84, of Elmo, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Mosiac Health Care ER, Maryville, MO.

Valeria was born on February 11, 1936, in Elmo, MO. Her parents were Harlan Pike and Bertha Ann (Seaton) Pike. She graduated high school in Elmo, and was a lifelong resident of the area.

She enjoyed flower gardening, working crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. She was of the Christian faith.

On November 26, 1954, in Clearmont, MO, Valeria was united in marriage to William Clarence Alexander. He passed away on June 25, 2005. She was also preceded by her parents, and 2 brothers: Donald and Pearl Preston Pike.

She was a homemaker, and had cooked at area schools. She had also cleaned houses.

Her survivors include her 2 sons: Terry L. Alexander, Clearmont, MO, and Barry L. Alexander, Salsbury, MO; 6 grandchildren: Jared Alexander, Shenandoah, IA, Travis (Amber) Alexander, Red Oak, IA, Chastidy (John) Vernon, Montrose, MN, Cody Alexander, Kearney, MO, Emily (Chad) Scotton, Maryville, MO, and William Alexander, Burlington Junction, MO, 9 great grandchildren, and a niece and 2 great nieces.

Graveside services and burial will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the Lamar Cemetery, Elmo, MO.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville, MO.