Valerie Ann Sadler, 49, of St. Joseph, MO

Valerie's Obituary

Valerie Ann Sadler, 49, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at her residence. She was born February 14, 1970 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Elizabeth and Lawrence "Neal" Sadler. Valerie was very close with family and they were very important to her. Valerie began attending United Cerebral Palsy, at age 3 when it first opened and continued to attend UCP three days a week until her health significantly deteriorated. While attending UCP, Valerie worked around the office, she would shred papers, and she helped file papers in some of the rooms. She liked delivering "Meals on Wheels" with the UCP folks and her hugs were the best. Valerie’s mom was inspired to start the Northwest Parent Network, a group to help parent’s with disabled children get resources and help, also to have a place to share their joys and sorrows. Her mom also helped with the Special Olympics in St. Joseph and the State level for Valerie and her friends. Valerie began participating in Special Olympics at the age of seven, she participated in track, bowling, and many other sports. She attended and graduated from Helen Davis School at the age of twenty-one. Valerie enjoyed bowling almost every Saturdays with her friends. She also attended REC club, with a bunch of friends whether is was going out to eat, taking in a movie, or maybe even mini golf at Cool Crest in the summer. She loved to sing and dance, especially to 50’s music. Her Aunt took her to many Royals games. Daddy taught her to ride roller coasters, she loved it, she was a daredevil. About a year after graduating, Valerie decided to move out of her parent’s home to live on her own with housemates. Since 1997 Valerie has been living with 24- hour supports in an Individual Supported Living home, she has had the same housemate for several years. Valerie was preceded in death by mother, Elizabeth Ann Sadler, father, Lawrence "Neal" Sadler. Survivors include, sister, Jan (Shorty) Hedges of Versailles, MO, sister, Diana Lynn (Steven) Higgins of Presque Isle, ME, sister, Rhonda (Kim) Blaylock of St. Joseph, brother, Jeffrey (Holly) Sadler of St. Joseph, several, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Please come to the celebration of Valerie’s life and share your stories with the family and friends at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Dr. Darrell Jones officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.