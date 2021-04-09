Clear
Valerie Barbara Paquette, 78

Valerie Barbara Paquette 78, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Posted: Apr 9, 2021

Valerie Barbara Paquette 78, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born June 26, 1942 in Wiesbaden, Germany, daughter of Anni Christ and Helmut Fischer. She graduated high school and attended Dental Hygienist School. While attending school, she met her future husband Richard while he was serving in the U.S. Army, whom she married on October 31, 1963 in Germany. Valerie loved watching sports, especially golf, attending activities with her grandchildren, and cooking for her family. She was also one of the greatest listeners to anyone that needed to talk. She was a member of Cathedral of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Valerie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard Paquette in 2008, and her 4 sisters. Survivors include: her children, Shirley Dougherty (James Grams) of Tulsa, OK, Brian Paquette of Milford, DE, and Michelle (Eric) Worsham of St Joseph, 11 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Ms. Paquette has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers and gifts, Grandma Val would request that you hug your family and never forget to tell them that you love them.

