Valorie Jo Hulet, 71

Service: Saturday, September 19th, 2020 11:00 AM @ Lake Viking Church. Gallatin, MO.

Posted: Sep 14, 2020 10:55 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Valorie J. Hulet
1949 – 2020
Cameron, MO- Valorie Jo Hulet, 71, of Pattonsburg, MO, passed away September 13, 2020. Jo was born June 30, 1949 to Marvin and Nita (Hoover) Searcy.
Jo was a graduate of Pattonsburg High School. She worked in retail sales as a store manager.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband James D. Hulet and grandson Wyatt Carver.
Jo is survived by; 3 sons, James (Karen Beem) Hulet, Cameron, Mo, Carter (Tonja) Hulet, Holt, MO, Joshua (Tuanette) Hulet, Pattonsburg, MO; 2 daughters, Jennifer Hulet, Cameron, MO, Jessica (Lee) Carver, Parkville, MO; 2 brothers, David Searcy, Pattonsburg, MO, Shane (Susan) Searcy Des Moines, IA; sister Gail Boeff, Des Moines, IA; 16 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Lake Viking Church, Gallatin, MO. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to McFall Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

