Valorie Lee Hernandez, 43

Valorie L. Hernandez 43, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home. She was born December 28, 1976 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Judy and Larry Hurt. She attended Lafayette High School. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Valorie was preceded in death by mother, Judy Hurt, husband, Mark Hernandez and father in law Don Hernandez, and paternal grandparents, Wilbur and Virginia Hurt. Survivors include, father, Larry Hurt, Saint Joseph, MO, sister, Vickie (Terry) Ezzell, mother in law, Mary Hernandez, St. Joseph, MO, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and public livestream: 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.