Clear

Valorie Lee Hernandez, 43

Visitation: Friday, May 29th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Saturday, May 30th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: May 28, 2020 11:25 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Valorie L. Hernandez 43, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home. She was born December 28, 1976 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Judy and Larry Hurt. She attended Lafayette High School. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Valorie was preceded in death by mother, Judy Hurt, husband, Mark Hernandez and father in law Don Hernandez, and paternal grandparents, Wilbur and Virginia Hurt. Survivors include, father, Larry Hurt, Saint Joseph, MO, sister, Vickie (Terry) Ezzell, mother in law, Mary Hernandez, St. Joseph, MO, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and public livestream: 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb on Wednesday making it feel like a very humid day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s and increasing moisture and instability. This will likely mean shower and thunderstorm chances for the remainder of Thursday and Thursday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories