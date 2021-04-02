Veda Charlene Kelley, 85, of Clearmont, MO, passed from this life on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Journey Hospice House in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Charlene was born on September 2, 1935, in Guilford, MO. Her parents were Clifford Harold and Strausie Vereena (Gillette) Beggs.

She attended high school in Blanchard, IA, and had lived her entire life in this area. She was a homemaker and had worked a short time at West Nodaway School in Burlington Junction, Missouri.

She married Duane Estes Kelley on June 17, 1952 in Blanchard, Iowa. He passed away on July 1, 1985. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Rosalee Young; and two brothers, Clinton and Max Beggs

Charlene was a member of the Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont, Missouri. She enjoyed attending sporting events at the West Nodaway High School. She always had her camera and liked to take pictures of flowers. She also enjoyed touring with the Niehart Tour group. Traveling around the country and liked sunsets.

Her survivors include her son, David (Paula) Kelley, Jamestown, Tennessee; 3 daughters: Bonnie Bro, Palmyra, Nebraska, Brenda (Lynn) Langston, Elmo, Missouri, and Jayne (Danny) Kinder, Clearmont, Missouri; her 2 brothers: Larry (Carolyn) Beggs, Tonganozie, Kansas, and Bill Beggs, Council Bluffs, Iowa; 2 sisters; Fern Snodgrass, Des Moines, Iowa, and Patricia (Roger) Shea, Fairfield Glade, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont, Missouri. The burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until service time on Tuesday at the church.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorials can be directed to the Clearmont Baptist Church, 225 S. Sycamore, Clearmont, Missouri 64431.